CBA fall concert, supper set Tuesday

Corn Bible Academy’s annual fall concert will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the CBA gymnasium. A free-will offering will be taken at the program, with proceeds going toward the school’s music department budget.

Prior to the concert, a pancake and sausage supper served by Board of Education members will take place from 5:30-6:45 p.m. in the cafeteria. Donations for the supper are requested, and proceeds will be used for the CBA general fund.

The concert will be the school’s first home performance of the year and will be led by music directors Charles Regier and Todd Smith.

