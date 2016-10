In the kitchen preparing for the 35th annual ESA Cajun Bean Dinner and Silent Auction are (clockwise from bottom left) Darla Barton, Catherine Poe, Linda Southerland and Carrie Willingham. The all-you-can-eat dinner, consisting of beans, rice, dessert and a drink, will be held from 11-2 and 5-7 p.m. Friday in the First United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Carry-out will be available.