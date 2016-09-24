Butterflies find haven in Clinton yard

Johnnie and Gretta Abramson enjoy gardening. But they’ve taken their hobby to a new level by “growing” butterflies in their back yard.

The Clinton couple first became interested in monarch butterflies a few years ago, Gretta said, through a friend. They were fascinated by the majestic butterfly’s beauty and unique migratory habits, and decided they wanted to attract more of them into their yard during the insects’ annual journey southward.

Their first step was to plant milkweed, which is the monarch’s favorite food. Although the butterflies themselves will also eat alfalfa and milk thistle, milkweed is the only plant where a female butterfly will lay its eggs, and the only plant the resulting caterpillar will eat.

