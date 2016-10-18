Bridges to step down as assistant superintendent

Assistant Superintendent Tyler Bridges announced he’ll be leaving Clinton Public Schools when his contract expires at the end of the 2016-2017 school year to accept a position as associate director of the K20 Center at the University of Oklahoma.

Bridges said when he was first approached by a representative of the K20 Center, being able to finish out the year here was the first condition of his even considering a move.

“When we first started talking, that was the No. 1 thing,” he said. “I wanted to fulfill my contract here, and I also wanted to make sure my kids were able to finish out the school year.”

