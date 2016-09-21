Boyfriend critical after Weatherford stabbing

A Weatherford man remained in critical condition Tuesday morning at an Oklahoma City hospital, and his live-in girlfriend was being held in the Custer County Jail after allegedly stabbing him an estimated three times with a steak knife.

The stabbing happened about 6 p.m. Monday at an apartment in the 300 block of N. Caddo Street where the couple lived with their two children.

Weatherford police said the woman, Jenyssa Whiteskunk, who will turn 22 next Tuesday, was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. Detective Lt. Chris Cote did not expect her to be arraigned until today (Wednesday) since the county did not have any judges in town. She was being held with no bond set until her arraignment.