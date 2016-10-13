Boren thinks state in crisis, needs tax hike

Tax reform of all kinds is needed in Oklahoma but passage of his proposed one-cent state sales tax is the most urgent, David Boren indicated here Tuesday.

Boren, a former governor and U.S. senator who is now president of the University of Oklahoma, spoke to approximately 70 people at a combined luncheon meeting of Clinton civic clubs at the Frisco Center.

The sales tax will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot as State Question 779. Boren said it would raise $615 million annually if it passes and because it would become part of the State Constitution, people could be assured it “comes as close as possible” to not being diverted for other purposes.

