Boren due next week to push tax

University of Oklahoma President David Boren will bring his campaign for a one-cent educational sales tax to Clinton next week.

Boren will speak at a combined luncheon meeting of Clinton civic clubs at 12 noon Tuesday. The catered luncheon will be held at the Frisco Center. A head count is needed by each of the participating clubs by tomorrow (Thursday).

The sales tax will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot as State Question 779. It is expected to raise $400 million annually with much of it used to give every school teacher in the state a $5,000 pay raise.

