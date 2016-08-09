Body found along I-40 now ID’d

The decomposed body of a woman found nearly a year and a half ago alongside Interstate 40 near Hinton has been identified as that of Veneranda Flores, 24, who disappeared in December of 2014 from Albuquerque, N.M.

A missing-persons flier indicated she was last seen getting into a semi-trailer truck outside a casino in Albuquerque. The flier also indicated she was last seen with a man named Juan Gonzalez on Dec. 21, 2014.

Gonzalez, now 40, was working at the time as a long-haul trucker. He was arrested last week at his apartment in Glendale, Ariz. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said he is being held on a complaint for unlawful disposal of a body and efforts are underway to get him extradited to Oklahoma.

