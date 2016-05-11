Birds again culprits in electrical outage

For the third time in a little over three months, some Clinton customers of Public Service Company of Oklahoma experienced a power outage Thursday night.

Mike Hixson, community affairs manager for PSO, said he understood the electricity went off about 6 p.m., affecting around 2,000 customers. He said it was off about two hours before workers could get power restored to everybody by rerouting the flow of electricity.

Even after that, though, Hixson said crews worked most of the night getting things back to normal. He said they had to test some equipment, which took much of the time.

