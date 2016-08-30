Big man accused of threat to kill

A 315-pound man who allegedly threatened to kill his live-in girlfriend, their two children and himself was arrested late Saturday morning by Clinton police.

The girlfriend, Kayla White, said he pointed a sawed-off .22 rifle at her and told her he had four bullets for it.

Eric Ryan Kisinger, 30, was identified by police as the suspect. He was arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse in the presence of children, kidnapping, possession of a sawed-off rifle, and feloniously pointing a firearm.

