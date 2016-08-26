Bessie company wins contract on waterline

A low bid of $307,400 from Bessie ditching contractor Igo Inc. has been accepted by the Clinton City Council for laying an approximate three-mile pipeline from the Dixon water well west of town to the new treatment plant that will be constructed on W. Modelle Avenue.

Igo’s bid was nearly $48,000 lower than the next one, from Lonehickory Cattle, LLC, of Talihina, which had laid the pipeline for water that Clinton is buying from Canute. Lonehickory’s bid on the latest project was $355,000.

Besides those two, three other bids were received. They were as follows: $499,502 from IPR South Central of Houston, Texas; $621,000 from Marsau Enterprises Inc. of Enid; and $740,628 from Albuquerque Underground Inc. of Albuquerque, N.M.

