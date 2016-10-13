Berrong speaks at governor’s conference

NORMAN – A natural disaster and dwindling water supplies pushed Clinton to plan, said Mayor-Elect David Berrong. Foss Lake seemed to dry up overnight during an immense 2011 heat wave. But he had to collaborate with his neighbors to solve the problem, said Berrong, who is also the Foss Master Conservancy District’s chairman.

Berrong said having diverse sources for raw water supply helped his board manage water quality issues that are common with weather extremes. He was one of several resource managers who offered guidance for regional water planning: Leave football rivalries on the field and let science guide policy decisions.

Nearly 500 people gathered Tuesday to discuss how to manage water despite weather and climate extremes. The governor’s 37th annual water conference drew contractors, policymakers, regulators and politicians, as well as municipal, state and federal government employees.

