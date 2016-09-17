Auto repair shop on Neptune denied

A request to operate a vehicle repair shop in a residential area on Neptune Drive was unanimously denied this week by the Clinton Planning and Zoning Board.

Maria Rodriguez had asked for a “use permitted on review” to operate the shop at 1719 Neptune.

The area is zoned A-1, agricultural, and one of the things allowed on agricultural property is residences. Code Enforcement Officer Toby Anders said shops also are allowed but there are none where Ms. Rodriguez wanted to place her business.

