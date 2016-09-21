Attorney asks to withdraw in city’s suit

A pretrial conference in a lawsuit filed by the City of

Clinton against the builder of its new fire station is scheduled for Friday, but City Attorney Ryan Meacham said yesterday he was notified Monday that the builder’s attorney had filed a motion to withdraw from the case.

“That will probably put us in a flux,” said Meacham, stating that he doesn’t yet know what will happen next.

The suit against Mega Contractors Inc. of Fort Worth, Texas, was filed just over a year ago, on Sept. 3, 2015, in Custer County District Court. It seeks over $75,000, but Meacham said that’s “a jurisdictional thing, a legal technicality,” which is common in civil lawsuits like this to keep them out of small claims court. He said the amount sought could be more or less than the $75,000.