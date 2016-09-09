Area seniors invited to ‘Grand Ball’ at Pioneer Center

Seniors from Custer County and beyond will gather Saturday evening for the “Denim & Diamonds Senior Grand Ball,” a special free event for those aged 65 and over.

The evening has been organized by Corn Heritage Village (CHV) and executive director Dee Henderson said they’ve been working on the event for a few months now. She said they’re able to offer it completely free of charge because of very generous donations from the community.

“The response has been amazing, both from donors and from the senior community,” she said. “Within a good 25-mile radius, I don’t think there’s a single facility that isn’t attending.”

