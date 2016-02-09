Area retailers unaffected by ethanol scare

Two area businesses were on a list of gasoline retailers released this week by Magellan Midstream Partners as receiving fuel with excess ethanol amounts, but spokesmen for both indicated Thursday there either was no problem or it has been rectified.

Ray Harris, general manager of ASAP Energy of Weatherford, said his company receives very little of its fuel from Magellan. Harris said ASAP gets the bulk of its fuel from Phillips.

Randy Wanzer, manager of the Farmers Co-Op at Bessie, said only one of its locations got fuel with excess ethanol and it was just 1,000 gallons. He said the situation has been resolved.



