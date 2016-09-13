Arapaho-Butler school bonds get county sigs

Another step was cleared Monday for the Arapaho-Butler School District’s new classroom building, as papers were signed for $3.4 million in lease-revenue bonds to help finance it.

Kurt Hamburger, chairman of the Custer County Board of County Commissioners, joined County Clerk Karen Fry in signing the bond issues under the oversight of bond attorney Jeff Raley.

The school addition is being financed in part through the Custer County Economic Development Authority, hence the county’s involvement. Arapaho-Butler voters in April approved a $4,755,000 bond issue to build the addition, which will house four classrooms to accommodate pre-k and kindergarten students. However, because the total along with other indebtedness exceeded the district’s bonding capacity, the county was asked to help out with its Economic Development Authority.

