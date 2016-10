A-B seniors (front row from left) Taya Sappington, Ashley Grybowski, (back row) Saige Carpenter, Marshall Davis and Annabelle Moreno prepare for the school’s annual fall carnival, to be held 5-7 p.m. Friday in the parking lot. The junior class supper will be held the same evening from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the school’s Special Olympics team.