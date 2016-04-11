Apron work anticipated at city airport

A low bid of $54,652 from Vance Brothers of Kansas City, Mo., was conditionally accepted Tuesday for improvements to the Clinton Regional Airport apron area near the terminal building.

The bid was accepted on condition that it be approved by Toby Baker, an engineer with CEC Engineering. CEC was formerly Cobb Engineering which has served as the city’s airport engineer for several years.

Tracy Yoder, fixed base operator for the airport, explained that the project will involve applying a coat of sealer in hopes that it will bind small pieces of gravel to the apron surface. The gravel is “raveling,” said Ms. Yoder, that is, coming loose, and the sealer is needed so none of it will be sucked up into airplane turbines.

