Apartments on 23rd Street under scrutiny

Considerable progress apparently has been made toward cleaning up an apartment complex on S. 23rd Street since City Councilman Don Rodolph suggested at the Sept. 20 council meeting that it be condemned.

“They got a new manager three or four weeks ago,” Code Enforcement Officer Toby Anders said Wednesday. “They’ve been doing a lot of cleaning up. They’ve cleaned bushes, trees, fences that were torn down. They’re cleaning up the outside first; then they’ll start cleaning inside.”

“The city inspector and the police have done a good job,” Rodolph agreed, also speaking Wednesday.

