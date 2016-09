Junior Service League members (from left) Michelle Ventrice, Traci Heerwald, Tricia Clothier and Kelsi South prepare for the annual Spaghetti Lunch and Supper, to be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday at the Frisco Center. Proceeds go toward supporting the charitable work JSL does all year round.