Organizing donations made to Washington Elementary’s school-wide food drive are (from left) Baleigh Giblet, Aliah Adair, science teacher Robin Rodriquez, Madeline Williams and Aurora Shumate. The students’ goal is to collect 1,000 items by Nov. 7, to be donated to the Mission House. Those wanting to contribute can bring non-perishable food items directly to the school’s main office.