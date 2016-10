The Clinton High School Red Tornado Boy and Girl for October 2016 are Maegyn Grubbs and Zach Acosta.

Maegyn Grubbs

Grubbs is the daughter of Yvonna McGuire and Chris Grubbs.

She enjoys reading and volunteering.

Zachary Acosta

Acosta is the son of John and Mariela Acosta.

His hobbies are reading, playing video games and spending time with his family and friends.