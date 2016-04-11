10th annual cookout set for veterans Saturday

A cookout will be held for residents of the Oklahoma Veterans Center in Clinton at 11 a.m. Saturday at the center.

The event will be hosted by motorcycle clubs and independent riders from all over western Oklahoma. This will mark the 10th year the group has organized the cookout.

Terry Colwell, one of the original founders behind the event, said the group is planning on cooking 25 turkeys, 15 hams, and four “huge” pans each of dressing, mashed potatoes, giblet gravy and brown gravy. To accompany the meal they will also be preparing large amounts of green beans, dinner rolls and desserts.

