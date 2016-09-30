’Quake risk here thought slight

Two stories on Thursday’s front page of the Clinton Daily News could have caused conflicting thoughts for readers.

The top story told about the City of Clinton buying three old gas wells in the west part of town to use as injection wells for the new water treatment plant. Another story warned homeowners that their insurance company might reject an earthquake claim if research indicated there was an injection well within a certain radius of their house. Local agent Stephenie Collins was quoted as saying that might cause it to be considered a man-made earthquake “and it probably wouldn’t be covered.”

Earthquakes and injection wells were discussed at an April 25, 2016, public meeting about the new treatment plant.

