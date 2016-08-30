‘Sweeney Todd’ cast list announced

The cast list has been set for “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” which opens Sept. 16 at Southwest Playhouse.

The play, dubbed a “musical thriller,” tells the story of Benjamin Barker, unfairly imprisoned for 15 years by a covetous judge.

Benjamin returns to London to find his wife dead and his daughter the ward of the evil judge. Vowing revenge, he changes his name to Sweeney Todd and opens a barber shop above Mrs. Lovett’s meat pie restaurant.

