‘See You at the Pole' date set

Clinton high school and middle school students will participate in the national prayer event known as “See You at the Pole” at 7:15 a.m. tomorrow, at the flag pole on the Clinton High School football field.

The Edge Church youth pastor Easton Page said adult youth leaders from several churches in Clinton will be present at the event, but the prayer is led by the students themselves.

Doughnuts and beverages will be provided by the churches, and Page said acoustic worship will be provided by associate worship pastor Jaret Stanley.

