‘Moon Night’ at CHS

Clinton High School will sponsor “International Observe the Moon Night” between 7:30 -9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Tornado Dome.

There will be hands-on activities, moon rocks from NASA, and exhibits from the Center for Lunar Science and Exploration. Visitors will also have the opportunity to view the moon through telescopes.

The CHS astronomy class was selected as one of 10 schools in the U.S. to participate in a NASA sponsored program called ExMASS (Exploration of the Moon and Asteroids by Secondary Students).

