‘Love the Hub’ party door prize

Local artist Tiffany Conn puts the finishing touches to a painting of the R.A. “Dick” Lloyd Amphitheater, located in McLain Rogers Park, that will be given away Tuesday (election night) following a free come-and-go “Hub City Party.” The party runs from 6-8 p.m. at the Pepsi Event Center in downtown Clinton. The theme for the event, sponsored by incoming mayor David Berrong, is “Love the Hub.” Berrong invites every Clinton resident to attend and highlight the positives of living in the Hub City of Western Oklahoma.

