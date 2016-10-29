‘Backpacks for Kids’ gets matching funds offer

Fundraising has begun for the 2016-2017 “Backpacks for Kids” food program that serves Clinton and Arapaho-Butler at-risk students.

Organizer Marian Tisdal said that this year donations made by the communities of Clinton and Arapaho will be matched dollar for dollar by a program called Invest an Acre (IAA).

The matching funds offered by IAA come from local farmers who have agreed to donate a small percentage of their crops to the Oklahoma Regional Food Bank. Their donations are distributed by elevators and co-ops, and IAA guarantees farmers that 100 percent of their donations will stay within their own communities.

