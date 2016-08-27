Baker 50th wedding anniversary

Terry and Cathy Baker, of Butler were recently honored with a 50th wedding anniversary celebration at Red River, N.M.

Terry and Cathy (Randol) Baker were married Aug. 26, 1966, at Custer City United Methodist Church.

After the couple had arrived in Red River, they were surprised by the unexpected appearance of their children, Stephanie and Rick Whittington, Jason and Jeni Baker, and grandsons Jaxson and Jantz Baker.

The Baker’s family members had arranged a dinner for them at the Sundance Restaurant, and a reception which featured a cake decorated with a replica of their wedding portrait.

The surprise was complete when the couple learned their children had arranged to have photographs taken of the entire family.