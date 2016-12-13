Headlines for Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Tue, 12/13/2016 - 6:03pm Clinton11
Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Headlines
- Honor given for treating chest pain
- Benefit set for injured trooper, CHS graduate
- Fire union vs. City transcript available online
- Southwest Playhouse sets auditions for major musical
Sports
- Reds get by Elgin, win Madill Tourney
- Bulldogs push win streak to three in Goodwell
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.