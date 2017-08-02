Home

Headlines for Thursday, February 9, 2017

Wed, 02/08/2017 - 3:07pm Clinton Daily News
Thursday, February 9, 2017

Headlines
- $12.6-million water plant bid accepted
- Custer County Health Department says plenty of vaccines available
- Internet scams covered at senior talk

Obituary
- Annabelle Taylor

Sports
- Reds rain 13 threes en route to win
- Lady Reds can’t keep pace with Sayre

