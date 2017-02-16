Headlines for Friday, February 17, 2017

Headlines

- Rules altered for speaking to Council

- Beauchamp expects smooth transition to Clinton

- Jeff Danker will speak at Beast Feast

- Bottom suing Yukon for defamation, unpaid wages

Obituary

- Marylin McCoy

Sports

- Clinton wrestling hosts regionals

- Barron battles through senior season, retains spot

