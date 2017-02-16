Home

Headlines for Friday, February 17, 2017

Thu, 02/16/2017 - 3:32pm Clinton Daily News
Thursday February 16, 2017

 

Headlines
- Rules altered for speaking to Council
- Beauchamp expects smooth transition to Clinton
- Jeff Danker will speak at Beast Feast
- Bottom suing Yukon for defamation, unpaid wages

Obituary

- Marylin McCoy

Sports
- Clinton wrestling hosts regionals
- Barron battles through senior season, retains spot

